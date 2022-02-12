Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 173,095 Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.67% of Orion Biotech Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIA. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

