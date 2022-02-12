Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 159,390 Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 159,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCG. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,720,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,932,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition IV alerts:

Shares of ROCG opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.