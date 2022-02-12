Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($155.17) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($183.91) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

WAF opened at €112.00 ($128.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €134.63. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($60.92) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($176.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

