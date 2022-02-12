Berenberg Bank Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($50.03) to GBX 3,600 ($48.68) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,040 ($41.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.70 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,017.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,080.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($30.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,510 ($47.46).

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

