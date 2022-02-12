Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 3,660 at Barclays

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 3,660 ($49.49) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BWY. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.80) to GBX 4,360 ($58.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).
Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,025 ($40.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
