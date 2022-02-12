Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 3,660 at Barclays

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 3,660 ($49.49) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BWY. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.80) to GBX 4,360 ($58.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,025 ($40.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($42.75) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($144,179.22).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.