Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Belden updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. 452,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.49%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belden stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Belden Company Profile
Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belden (BDC)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.