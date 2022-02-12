Beazley (LON:BEZ) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 516.20 ($6.98) and last traded at GBX 501.06 ($6.78), with a volume of 292457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.73).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 2.59%.

BEZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($7.18) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.55).

The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 464.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 419.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

