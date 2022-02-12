Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in January

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

