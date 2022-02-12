Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

