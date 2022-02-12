Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 7,984 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,417,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 250,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.