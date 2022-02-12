BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360,938 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of BCE worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in BCE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $53.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

