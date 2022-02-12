Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.95) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 780 ($10.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.29) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 815.67 ($11.03).

BDEV opened at GBX 625.60 ($8.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 689.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 689.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,669.75). Also, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

