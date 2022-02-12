Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BARK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bark & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Bark & Co has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at $14,554,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

