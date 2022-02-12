Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bark & Co updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BARK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 4,340,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,863. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bark & Co by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bark & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,372,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.