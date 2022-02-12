Barclays Reiterates “$54.00” Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.74.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

