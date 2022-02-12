Barclays Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $233.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $228.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Amgen stock opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.32. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

