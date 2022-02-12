Barclays PLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WOOD opened at $91.59 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

