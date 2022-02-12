Barclays PLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

VRA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $264.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

