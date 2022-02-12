Barclays PLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 709.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $14,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $24.91 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.