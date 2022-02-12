Barclays PLC Grows Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 237,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $693.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

