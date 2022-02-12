Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 760,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 503,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $807.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

