Barclays PLC Acquires 3,549 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Element Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Element Solutions by 53.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 106,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 70.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,197,000 after buying an additional 103,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.30 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESI. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

