Barclays Cuts American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $166.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $187.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AWK. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.40.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.