Barclays Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $54.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.74.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

