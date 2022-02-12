Barclays Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €62.30 Price Target

Barclays set a €62.30 ($71.61) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($89.66) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($79.31) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.22 ($80.71).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €64.90 ($74.60) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($79.51). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

