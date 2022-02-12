Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the January 15th total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS BKHPF remained flat at $$8.75 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
