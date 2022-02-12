Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $253.58

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.58 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 292.30 ($3.95). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 288.95 ($3.91), with a volume of 610,259 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Company Profile (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.