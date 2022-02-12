Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 149,005 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTO shares. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

ZTO opened at $30.59 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.