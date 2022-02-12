Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $11.31 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $378,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $262,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $123,782,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.