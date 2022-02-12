Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,201,000 after buying an additional 86,138 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $351,223,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

NYSE MAA opened at $210.83 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $506,410.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

