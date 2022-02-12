Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,187 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

