Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,718 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 13.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 40.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 906,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,403,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McAfee by 79.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,200,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 531,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.80 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

