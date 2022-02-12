Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 131,377 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,821,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,434 shares of company stock valued at $20,814,931. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

