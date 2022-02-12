Ball (NYSE:BLL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,753. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.71.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,293,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ball by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ball by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 90,876 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

