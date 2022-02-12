Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BW. B. Riley upped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

BW stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,571,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 875,998 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 568,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.