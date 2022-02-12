Baader Bank Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.84) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.41) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.59) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.90 ($21.72).

Shares of DIC opened at €15.29 ($17.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.13 and a 200 day moving average of €15.23. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €13.55 ($15.57) and a twelve month high of €16.84 ($19.36). The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

