B. Riley Comments on Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.57. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $651,266. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

