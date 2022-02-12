Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,294,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $242,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 680,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 954,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

