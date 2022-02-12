Axa S.A. Sells 110,900 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,659,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,921,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.43. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.