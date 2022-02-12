Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,401 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.