Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.