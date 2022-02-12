Axa S.A. Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,589 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,044.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,381 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 165,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,458 shares of company stock worth $33,426,997 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.05 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

