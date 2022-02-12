AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,705,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.02 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.03.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
