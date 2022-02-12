AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,705,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.02 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.03.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

