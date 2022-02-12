Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

