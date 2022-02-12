Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. 522,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,739. Avient has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Avient
Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.
