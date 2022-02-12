Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

AVNW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $319.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

