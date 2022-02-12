Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.36

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.36 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.35). Avation shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 55,223 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

Avation Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

