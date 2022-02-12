Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 1-Year High at $628.00

Avast Plc (LON:AVST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 628 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 626.40 ($8.47), with a volume of 6297390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625.80 ($8.46).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 501 ($6.77).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 610.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 592.38. The stock has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

