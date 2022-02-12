Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 1-Year High at $628.00

Avast Plc (LON:AVST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 628 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 626.40 ($8.47), with a volume of 6297390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625.80 ($8.46).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 501 ($6.77).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 610.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 592.38. The stock has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

