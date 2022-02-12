Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.14.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.86. Avalara has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,959. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Avalara by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

