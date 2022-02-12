Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUTL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 196,595 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 138.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.53 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $330.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

